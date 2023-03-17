Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AL opened at $38.11 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

