Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDF opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.