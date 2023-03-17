Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.