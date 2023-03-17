Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,111,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.