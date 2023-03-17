Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.