Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

SNY opened at $48.12 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

