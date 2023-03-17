Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 359 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

