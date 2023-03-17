Reviewing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 0.98 $22.99 million $0.94 28.05 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.34 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX.

This table compares IBEX and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 3.40% 32.57% 11.54% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats Glory Star New Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

