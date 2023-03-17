ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 1.4 %

RMD traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.40. 190,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,987. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.