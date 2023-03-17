Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Storage’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

