Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.69 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $99.69 million and $3.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00204389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.82 or 0.99879808 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

