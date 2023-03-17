Renren (NYSE:RENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RENN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,806. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

