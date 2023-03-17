Renren (NYSE:RENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RENN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,806. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
