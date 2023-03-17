Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $750.00. The stock had a trading volume of 317,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,252. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $746.42 and a 200 day moving average of $727.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.