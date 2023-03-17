Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $750.00. The stock had a trading volume of 317,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,252. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $746.42 and a 200 day moving average of $727.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

