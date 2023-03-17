ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $8,180.71 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00314080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00023466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.