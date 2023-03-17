Red Spruce Capital LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.02.

Shares of META stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

