Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

