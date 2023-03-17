Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

