RDA Financial Network Sells 727 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.55. 162,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,861. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

