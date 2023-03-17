RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.40. 746,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,390. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

