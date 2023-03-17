RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE EPR traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 282,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

