RDA Financial Network Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 4,796,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242,164. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.