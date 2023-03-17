RDA Financial Network Buys 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 120,760 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.81. 266,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,687. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $242.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.