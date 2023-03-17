RDA Financial Network Acquires 219 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.