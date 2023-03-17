RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
