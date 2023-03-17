RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

