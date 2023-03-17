RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of RICK traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.71. 34,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $726.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

