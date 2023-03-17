Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.17.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.13. 2,343,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,391. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

