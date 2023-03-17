Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

