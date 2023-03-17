Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.