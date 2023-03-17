Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

