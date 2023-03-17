Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

NYSE PBR opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

