Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

