Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

