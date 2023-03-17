R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,774,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $512.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

