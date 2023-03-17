Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.98 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

