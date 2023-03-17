Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

