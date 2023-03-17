QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.60 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $25.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

