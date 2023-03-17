Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11,219.28

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Quantum has a market cap of $11,219.28 and approximately $181,377.90 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100.3% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00031476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00204268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,467.71 or 1.00099768 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,574.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

