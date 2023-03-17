Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BNP Paribas in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.20 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 624,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

