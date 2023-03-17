Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 4.7 %

KWR stock traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.61. 84,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -195.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

