Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $314.81 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Qtum has a market cap of $314.81 million and approximately $58.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00011217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.85 or 0.06505369 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00062554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,577,866 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

