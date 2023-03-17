Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $50.52 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Qtum has a market cap of $303.50 million and approximately $50.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00011247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.92 or 0.06638153 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00062871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,576,854 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

