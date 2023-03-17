Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.84. 330,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

