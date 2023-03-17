QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Trading Down 2.5 %

QCR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 33,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. QCR has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QCR by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QCR by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QCR by 523.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

