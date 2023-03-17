Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.78.
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
