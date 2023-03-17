Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Price Performance

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.