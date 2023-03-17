Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 49.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.04.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
