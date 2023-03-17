Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

