Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 64,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day moving average is $284.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

