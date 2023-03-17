Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

