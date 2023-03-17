Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $450.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $424.35 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

