Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

